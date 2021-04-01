Former J&K bureaucrat Mohammad Ashraf Mir joins People's Conference

Former Jammu and Kashmir bureaucrat, Mohammad Ashraf Mir on Thursday joined the People’s Conference in presence of party Chairman Sajad Gani Lone.

Mir has served in the J&K bureaucracy at key positions including Secretary Legislative Council, Commissioner/Secretary Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Revenue, Science & Technology and Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction.

He also served as as State Information Commissioner till its abolishment in October, 2019 post abrogation of Article 370.

A PC statement quoted Chairman Sajad Lone welcoming Mir into the party fold and expressed confidence that the PC would benefit from Mir’s administrative experience gained during his bureaucratic career.

As per the statement, Mir maintained that the “sincerity of thought of the party chairman, the history of service and sacrifice of the party obliged him to join Peoples Conference”.

“He vowed to take forward the mission and agenda of Peoples Conference.”