Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 1, 2021, 2:13 PM

Former J&K bureaucrat Mohammad Ashraf Mir joins People's Conference

He also served as as State Information Commissioner till its abolishment in October, 2019 post abrogation of Article 370.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 1, 2021, 2:13 PM
Photo Courtesy:@JKPC_/Twitter
Photo Courtesy:@JKPC_/Twitter

Former Jammu and Kashmir bureaucrat, Mohammad Ashraf Mir on Thursday joined the People’s Conference in presence of party Chairman Sajad Gani Lone.

Mir has served in the J&K bureaucracy at key positions including Secretary Legislative Council, Commissioner/Secretary Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Revenue, Science & Technology and Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction.

Trending News
Habj Abdul Gani Wani passed away on Thursday

Father of renowned urologist Dr Saleem Wani passes away

GK photo

Cop guarding BJP leader's house killed in suspected militant attack on Srinagar outskirts

Army shuts down military farms

He also served as as State Information Commissioner till its abolishment in October, 2019 post abrogation of Article 370.

A PC statement quoted Chairman Sajad Lone welcoming Mir into the party fold and expressed confidence that the PC would benefit from Mir’s administrative experience gained during his bureaucratic career.

As per the statement, Mir maintained that the “sincerity of thought of the party chairman, the history of service and sacrifice of the party obliged him to join Peoples Conference”.

Latest News
Representational Image

Two teachers suspended for allegedly manhandling traffic cop in J&K's Rajouri

Representational Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Govt leases out 500 kanals of land to build temple, allied infra in Jammu

Habj Abdul Gani Wani passed away on Thursday

Father of renowned urologist Dr Saleem Wani passes away

GK photo

Cop guarding BJP leader's house killed in suspected militant attack on Srinagar outskirts

“He vowed to take forward the mission and agenda of Peoples Conference.”

Tagged in , , ,
Related News