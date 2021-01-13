Former Legislator, several delegations call on Lt Governor

Former Legislator and several delegations from various parts of Kashmir today called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at the Raj Bhavan.

Former MLC, Zafar Manhas apprised the Lt Governor about various issues of public importance.

A delegation of Kashmir Trade Bodies Joint Forum led by Nasir Shah called on the Lt Governor and put forth various issues related to the travel and tourism activities in Kashmir, promotion of tourism sector, and upgradation of tourism infrastructure.

Similarly, a delegation of NGO Sunrise from Kashmir also called on the Lt Governor and raised various issues pertaining to decongestion of traffic, Drug de-addiction, and establishment of one-stop centre for women in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, a four-member delegation of Kashmir University Teachers Association led by Dr. Manzoor Ahmad Chasoo apprised the Lt Governor about their concerning issues.

The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to the demands and issues projected by the members of the delegations.

While interacting with the delegation of Kashmir Trade Bodies Joint Forum, the Lt Governor observed that the UT Government is taking comprehensive measures for the development of all the major growth potential sectors in J&K including Tourism.

He assured the members of the delegations that all the genuine issues and demands put forth by them would be looked into meticulously.