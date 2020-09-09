Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 9, 2020, 11:25 PM

Former members of JKEEU express gratitude to AG officials

Representational Pic

Retired members of J&K Electrical Employees Union (JKEEU) Wednesday expressed gratitude to top officers of Accounts General for redressing their long-pending grievance.

“We the retired members of JKEEU are highly thankful to Principal Accounts General Srinagar Neela Singh, Dr Ajit Kumar Deputy Accounts General pension, Raja Jee Saproo senior accounts officer pension, Muhammad Shafi who have solved the long pending demand of retired employees after two years,” reads handout. It added that Finance Department has three times cleared the government order no. 277 f of 2018 but the office of Principal Accounts General was not satisfied.

It added that fortunately Neela Singh has been posted as Principal Accounts General A.G office Srinagar who has given clear order to settle all the SRO 59 cases within stipulated period. “Ajit Kumar, Raja Jee Saproo and Muhammad Shafi have tried their level best to settle the pension cases of retired employees for which we are grateful to them,” it added.

