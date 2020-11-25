Former minister Khan, others join Apni Party

Senior Congress leader and former minister Ghulam Hassan Khan along with his associates besides scores of prominent political activists from different parts of Kashmir joined Apni Party at its office in Srinagar on Wednesday.

The new entrants were welcomed by Apni Party President AltafBukhari and other senior leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, Khan said that he was delighted to join the Apni Party as according to him this was the only political platform available to the people of J&K that believes in truthful politics. He hoped that the Apni Party under Bukhari’s leadership would try its best to address the sufferings of people.

“I am confident that under the visionary leadership of BukhariSahab, Apni Party will be able to take the people of J&K out of socio-economic quagmire,” he said. “I had always aspired to work for such a democratic alternative.”

Welcoming Khan and other prominent political activists into the party fold, Bukhari said the genesis of his party revolves round the public service.

“We all are here just to serve the people irrespective of positions we hold in the party. I am confident that with the joining of Khan Sahab, Apni Party cadres will get a boost in south Kashmir particularly in Shopian district,” he said. He also appreciated the joining of all other political workers saying that their joining had added colour to the party. “I am hopeful that all my new colleagues will disseminate Apni Party’s programmes and work to strengthen the party cadres in their respective areas,” Bukhari said.