Former MLC Haji Ali Muhammad Bhat passes away

Senior Congress leader and former Member of the Legislative Council (MLC), Haji Ali Mohammad Bhat of Wakura Ganderbal passed away on Friday.

Bhat, 78 was a veteran congress leader who had a long association with the Congress party and had also served as MLC for six years from 2007 t0 2013 during congress coalition government.

Leitunent Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha besides various political leaders and parties have condoled the demise of Haji Ali Mohammed Bhat.

“Heartfelt condolences on sad demise of former MLC, Haji Ali Muhd Bhat. I pray for eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family at this hour of grief” LG Manoj Sinha said in a condolence message.

National Conference senior leader Mian Altaf Ahmed on Friday expressed grief over demise of senior congress leader and known political personality of Ganderbal Haji Ali Mohammed Bhat from Wakura Ganderbal. While extending condolences to the grief-stricken family, Mian Altaf prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family. While extending condolences to, Mian Altaf described the deceased as a noble soul, who shall be remembered for his benevolent character.