Former Police officer Abdul Rashid Baba of Ganderbal passes away

A former Police officer and a noted socio-political figure of Ganderbal Abdul Rashid Baba passed away on Tuesday after a brief spell of illness.

He was laid to rest at a graveyard near his Buchpora residence. Hundreds of people from different walks of life participated in his funeral.

Baba, who retired as a Superintendent of Police, also served as a security officer to National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah for a long time.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued here, NC President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah expressed grief over his demise.

“I received the news of Rashid Sahab’s passing away with deep sorrow. He belonged to a family that had an enduring association with Sher-e-Kashmir. Rashid Sahib had a pious and deeply humble persona. I pay my tributes to him. I pray for the highest echelons to him in Jannat and fortitude to his bereaved family members. I share the grief of the family,” the NC president said in the statement.

The NC statement said that the NC Vice President Omar Abdullah also condoled his demise and prayed for the peace to his soul and much-needed strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss.

“The news of his passing away has deeply saddened me. He was a duty-conscious and morally-upright officer. He will be remembered for his pious persona. I pay my tributes to him and pray for eternal repose to him in Jannat. I express my sympathies with the bereaved family members as well and express my unison with them in their hour of grief,” he said in the statement.

NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Mustafa Kamal, Provincial President, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani, senior leaders Muhammad Shafi (Uri), Mian Altaf Ahmad, Abdul Rahim Rather, Chowdhary Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Akbar Lone, Sakina Itoo, Shamima Firdous, Bashir Ahmed Veeri, Ali Muhammad Dar, Muhammad Syed Akhoon, Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar, Showkat Mir and Ghulam Qadir Pardesi also condoled his demise and prayed for the peace to his soul and much-needed strength to the family to bear this loss.