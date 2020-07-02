Fortis, Aryans conduct webinar on stress management

Fortis Hospital, Mohali and Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura on Thursday jointly organized a webinar on stress management during the time of COVID-19.

The webinar was presided over by Chairman, Aryans Group, Anshu Kataria.

Counseling Psychologist Anchal Sharma interacted with the students of engineering, law, management, nursing, pharmacy, B.ed, agriculture etc of Aryans.

Speaking on the occasion, the counselor advised students about the healthy ways to cope with stress by doing regular exercise, interacting with others, maintaining a healthy diet, finding ways to express themselves, reading, offering help to people when they can, entertain themselves by watching television or doing something interesting to ease the tension.