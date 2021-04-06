Foundation Day | BJP's mission peace being realised in J&K: Darakhshan Andrabi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokeswoman Darakhshan Andrabi Tuesday said that the saffron party’s mission of peace was being realised in Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement of BJP issued here said that presiding over a party function organised to commemorate BJP’s Foundation Day, Andrabi said that all those who had been doing politics in the country on the communal slogans for 70 years were now speaking ill of BJP.

“However, the people of the country right from Ladakh to Kanyakumari and from Kuchh to Kamroop have made this party the world’s biggest public representative group because the people have seen the performance of BJP at the ground level,” she said. “Our all-inclusive developmental agenda has transformed India and we are on to make India great again. BJP’s mission of peace and development for all in J&K is being realised so transparently that ailing working systems have started being overhauled. The corrupt and dishonest politicians and bureaucrats are being booked for their frauds. Public welfare infrastructure is being created.”