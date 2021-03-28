Four-day FDP on effective teaching begins at NIT Srinagar

In a series of online sessions to boost faculty and research scholars, the Department of Information Technology, National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar is hosting four-day Faculty Development Program (FDP) on “Online Tools for Effective Teaching”.

In a statement the Institute said that the program is aimed at the overall development of faculty and in the month of March, several FDP’s were organized by other departments of NIT Srinagar. The progames were approved by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for Institutes, Universities, colleges of Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The inaugural ceremony of the program was attended and presided by Director NIT, Dr. Prof. Rakesh Sehgal who was the chief guest on the occasion.

“Effective teaching is the backbone for overall development of the students. It is important to learn new things and give exposure to new designs in the education field. Life is all about learning new things and our faculty and research scholars should be prepared for future challenges,” he said.

Dr. Sehgal said NIT Srinagar is taking lead in conducting such sessions as these sessions are aimed for overall development. “The research persons for these programs are experienced in their respective fields and if teaching will be effective then results will be also positive,” he said.

Registrar NIT, Prof S K Bukhari appreciated the Director for conducting these training programs for the faculty members and researchers at their doorsteps.

“NIT Srinagar is trying every possible effort to achieve good results. Such programs will both faculty and research scholars to gain experience from resource persons from reputed intuitions of India,” Bukhari said.

The four-day-long course is sponsored by AICTE (Faculty Development Cell) and HoD- Information Technology Dr. Shabir Ahamad Sofi and is coordinated by Dr. Iqra Altaf Gillani. “Resources persons for the four daylong event are being engaged from eminent and reputed institutions of India including IITs, NIT’s, IIMS’s etc, Dr. Iqra said.

The session was later addressed by Prof. G A Harmain, Dean Research and Consultancy NIT Srinagar who delivered the inaugural speech, He said the main aim of FDP is to introduce the participants to various online tools that can enable effective teaching. Last year, when the COVID pandemic got the whole academic world to a stand-still, online education came up as the need of the hour.

“However, now it is seen as an effective partner for a blended model of teaching. In this FDP, we will introduce the tools and techniques which will enhance its effectiveness,” Prof. Harmain said.

Over 150 participants from the UT’s of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have already registered for the program.

The participants will be introduced to the different techniques that can enable effective online teaching of theory courses by Dr. Harish N. Dixit (IIT Hyderabad) and lab-based courses by Dr. Saniya Zahoor (Kashmir University). Dr. Harish N. Dixit (IIT Hyderabad) will also present ideas on effectively planning and structuring the courses.

Dr Abhinav Kumar (IIT Hyderabad) will enlighten the participants on creating online content and MOOCS (Massive Open Online Courses).

Different digital tools like Google classroom, Jamboard, Matlab, LaTeX, Overleaf, CodeTantra, Gradescope, Piazza, Turnitin, and many more will also be introduced by Dr. Abhinav Kumar (IIT Hyderabad), Dr. Ashok K. Pandey (IIT Hyderabad), Dr. Iqra Altaf Gillani (NIT Srinagar), Dr. Sanya Anees (IIIT Guwahati), and Dr. Janibul Bashir (NIT Srinagar).

The ideas about the flipped learning and blended-mode of teaching will be discussed by Dr. Ashok K. Pandey (IIT Hyderabad) and Dr. Shabir A. Sofi (NIT Srinagar), respectively. Finally, one of the most popularly used tools for demonstration by faculty members is a presentation. Dr. Udaya K. Dharmalingam (IIT Guwahati) will explain the art of making effective presentations.