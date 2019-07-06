Kashmir
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 6, 2019, 1:13 PM

Four executive officers of municipal committees suspended for alleged misconduct, misappropriation of funds

Govt writes to Director ACB for detailed probe against all the officers
Authorities have placed four executive officers of municipal committees under suspension for alleged charges of misappropriation, irregularities in financial transactions, gross negligence and misconduct.

Quoting from an order issued by the Director Urban Local Bodies, news agency GNS reported that four officers were placed under suspension.

Those suspended include Executive Officer Municipal Committee Ganderbal, Chief Executive Officer Municipal Committee Pahalgam, Executive Officer Municipal Committee Bandipora and Executive Officer Municipal Council Anantnag, said the report.

During the period of suspension, the officers will remain attached in the office of the director urban local bodies Kashmir, the order says, res the order, a copy of which lies with GNS.

It also said that Director Urban Local Bodies Kashmir has forwarded a letter to government through Housing and Urban Development Department for detailed investigations in all the four cases by Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Following the communication, Additional Secretary to government, Housing and Urban Development Department, has forwarded a letter to Director ACB for a detailed probe against all the four officers.

