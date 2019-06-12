Kashmir
EJAZ-UL-HAQ BHAT
Bandipora,
UPDATED: June 12, 2019, 4:11 PM

Four injured after cloudburst hits Sumbal in north Kashmir

"They fell unconscious after the cloudburst hit the paddy fields. They have been shifted to JVC Bemina for treatment," the official said.
Four persons were injured after cloudburst hit Naidkhai village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Wednesday afternoon.

An official said that four people working in their paddy field were injured after a cloudburst hit Poshwari village.

“They fell unconscious after the cloudburst hit the paddy fields. They have been shifted to JVC Bemina for treatment,” the official said.

He identified the injured persons as Irfan Ahmad Wani (26) son of Ab Rashid Wani, Javid Ahmad Wani (28) son of Ab Rashid Wani, Masrat Begum (45) wife of Abdul Rashid Wani and Tahira Begum (32) wife of Manzoor Ahmad Wani – all residents of Poshwari Naidkhai.

