Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 1, 2021, 4:14 PM

Four LeT militants carried out Nowgam attack, one was wearing burqa: IGP Kashmir

The IGP further confirmed that the militants took away a rifle from the spot as well.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 1, 2021, 4:14 PM
GK Photo
GK Photo

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Thursday said four Lashkar-e-Toiba militants including two from Srinagar city carried out the fatal attack earlier in the day on a policeman guarding BJP leader, Muhammad Anwar Khan in Aribagh, Nowgam area on Srinagar outskirts.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the wreath laying ceremony of slain cop Rameez Raja, IGP Kumar also confirmed that the militants took away a rifle from the spot as well.

Trending News
Photo Courtesy: @OfficeOfLGJandK/Twitter

LG for smooth seasonal migration of Gujjar-Bakerwal community

Representational Photo

DPS Budgam closed for five days after two staffers test COVID-19 positive

Photo Courtesy:@JKPC_/Twitter

Former J&K bureaucrat Mohammad Ashraf Mir joins People's Conference

“It is clear from the CCTV footage that one burqa clad militant knocks the door and on opening the door, two others fire indiscriminately at the personnel and the fourth takes away the rifle,” the IGP said.

While they mistook the one wearing burqa as a female, after investigating, he too turned out another male militant, he added.

The IGP identified two of the accused as Shahid Khursheed  and Obaid Shafi Dar both categorized militants affiliated to Lashkar-e-Toiba.

Latest News
Photo Courtesy: @OfficeOfLGJandK/Twitter

LG for smooth seasonal migration of Gujjar-Bakerwal community

Representational Photo

DPS Budgam closed for five days after two staffers test COVID-19 positive

30 passengers injured as matador turns turtle in J&K's Akhnoor

Screengrab from a video of vandalism at Badamwari

20 held over Badamwari vandalism: Police

The identity of two others is being ascertained even as they too are beleived to be from Lashkar, the IGP added.

Tagged in , ,
Related News