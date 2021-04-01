Four LeT militants carried out Nowgam attack, one was wearing burqa: IGP Kashmir

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Thursday said four Lashkar-e-Toiba militants including two from Srinagar city carried out the fatal attack earlier in the day on a policeman guarding BJP leader, Muhammad Anwar Khan in Aribagh, Nowgam area on Srinagar outskirts.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the wreath laying ceremony of slain cop Rameez Raja, IGP Kumar also confirmed that the militants took away a rifle from the spot as well.

“It is clear from the CCTV footage that one burqa clad militant knocks the door and on opening the door, two others fire indiscriminately at the personnel and the fourth takes away the rifle,” the IGP said.

While they mistook the one wearing burqa as a female, after investigating, he too turned out another male militant, he added.

The IGP identified two of the accused as Shahid Khursheed and Obaid Shafi Dar both categorized militants affiliated to Lashkar-e-Toiba.

The identity of two others is being ascertained even as they too are beleived to be from Lashkar, the IGP added.