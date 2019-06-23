Four militants killed in Shopian gunfight: Police

Also Read | Auto Draft

Four militants were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Daramdora area of Keegam in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday, police said.

Also Read | Auto Draft

“On a credible input a cordon and search operation was launched at Panzar area in District Shopian, by Police and security forces. During searches, militants fired upon the search party. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter,” he said.

Also Read | Auto Draft

In the ensuing encounter, four militants were killed and the bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter, he said, adding the identities and affiliations of the slain is being ascertained.

“Incriminating material including arms and ammunition was recovered from the site of encounter. Police has registered a case.”

