Four newly recruited local Al-Badr militants trapped in Kanigam in south Kashmir's Shopian: police

Police said forces were exercising "maximum restraint" and "trying their best to persuade them to surrender"
However, news agency GNS reported that three army soldiers were injured in the gunfight, who were shifted to 92 Base hospital where one of them succumbed. [Image source: Twitter. @ChinarcorpsIA]
Four newly recruited local militants of the Al Badr outfit have been trapped in Kanigam area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said this morning.

It said the security forces were “trying their best to persuade them to surrender” and were “exercising maximum restraint “.

“Four newly recruited local terrorists of Al-Badr terror outfit trapped in Kanigam area of Shopian. Exercising maximum restraint, Police & security forces are trying their best to persuade them to surrender, ” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson further said the trapped militants turned down the surrender offer and fired and lobbed grenade at the security forces.

