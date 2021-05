Four youth were arrested in Kujjar village of Kulgam district on Friday, Police said.

One among them includes a youth ZakirAyoub Malik of AudkherShopian who was missing for the past several days.

A Police official said, Police along with Army’s 1 RR raided Kujjar village of Kulgam and arrested the four youth.

The other three were identified as Ashiq Ahmad Hajam, 24, BasitRayaz Hajam,17, OwisGulzarTantary, 19, all from Kujjar, Yaripora