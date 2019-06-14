Four youth held while trying to cross LoC in north Kashmir's Uri: Report

Four newly-recruited militants, including two south Kashmir youth, were arrested by the security forces in Boniyar area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, reports quoting officials said on Friday.

Also Read | Youth electrocuted to death, four others injured in Beerwah

Based on a specific input about the movement of the newly recruited group which was on its way to cross the Line of Control (LoC) into Pakistan-administered Kashmir via upper reaches of Limber area in Boniyar, a joint team of 161 TA army, Baramulla police and 53 BN of CRPF apprehended all of them late last night, news agency GNS reported.

An army officer also confirmed the arrest of the four newly recruited militants in the area, it said.

Also Read | 24-year old youth drowns in Sopore stream

The officer identified them as Adil Ahmad Dar (22) son of Ghulam Hassan Dar of Hardu Hangir Yaripora Kulgam, Tahir Shamim Lone (19) son of Shamim Ahmad Lone of Kapren Shopian, Sameer Bhat (18) son of Ghulam Hassan Bhat of Seer Dari Sopore and Naveed Parra (19) son of Ghulam Nabi Parra of Tapper Pattan.

The officer said that after questioning the youth were handed over to the police for further investigation and necessary action.

One among the detained youth, Sameer Bhat was missing since June 10 and his family had also filed a report in police station Tarzoo.