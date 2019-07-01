Free eye check camp organised at CUK

Kashmir
The Department of Students Welfare (DSW), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in collaboration with ‘Sharp Sight’ group of eye hospitals organised a free eye check camp for the students and the staff of the varsity at Green Campus here on Monday, a CUK spokesman said.

More than 120 students and staff members attended the camp. Deputy Director, DSW, Faizan Ashraf Mir, Ophthalmologist, Dr Abdul Qadir, and other staff members including Javaid Khan and Javaid Rather from the varsity’s health centre and Sajad Ahmad, Riyaz Ahmad (Ophthalmic technicians) and Basit Nazir from ‘Sharp Sight’ were also present on the occasion. Faizan Ashraf Mir thanked the ‘Sharp Sight’ for organizing the free eye check camp.

