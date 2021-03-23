Free medical camps held in Srinagar

A unit of 49 Bn CRPF today organized free medical camps under civic action program at Bhagwanpora, Budshah flats and National School, Chotta Bazar in Srinagar.

According to a statement issued here, Alok Kumar Srivastava, Commandant 49 Battalion CRPF, stated that “although our primary role is to provide internal security, we are here for public welfare, at present instrumental in providing central aid to them. Through this camp we had helped poor and needy as and when possible.”

“The medical team lead by Dr Famar Jeet Vermani and Dr Munawar Sultal, conducted the medical camp providing free medical consultations for Diabetes, Hypertension, Gastritis, Skin care, physiotherapy, blood pressure and nutrition. Patients were given free medicines for their diagnosed illness. Around 270 patients were benefited by the camp.The beneficiaries include people from all age groups,” the statement reads.