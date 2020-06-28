Free membership for youth affected with drugs at HMT gym

A local fitness centre, “Salman Bukhari Fitness (SBF) on Sunday announced of offering free membership to youth struggling with the misuse of drugs.

In a statement issued here, the fitness centre set up in HMT Srinagar is owned by a fitness trainer, Salman Bukhari, who claims he wants to help the youth who are struggling with drugs and free membership is his way of doing something to tackle the menace.

“Youth struggling with drug abuse will be given free membership in my gym. It would be my bit in fight against drug menace in society. I believe it will also help our youth to focus on their health and fitness,” Salman Bukhari said.

He assured the identity of the person will not be disclosed by the SBF management.