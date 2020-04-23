Free ration distribution starts in Ganderbal

The administration here said on Thursday said they have started distribution of free ration under Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalayan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal said as per the scheme, five kg food grains would be given to every ration card holder who falls under PHH and AAY categories for next three months.

The distribution is over and above the monthly quota of subsidized food grains of five kg per person under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), he said.

The DC said the administration was working tirelessly to ensure the food grains reache to each beneficiary during the lockdown.

He said there was no shortage of essentials including rice, atta, kerosene or LPG, adding two months of ration has also been distributed among the beneficiaries.

Later, the DC visited various ration stores to take review of free ration distribution for April under the PMGKAY.