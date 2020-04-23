Kashmir, Today's Paper
Irfan Raina
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: April 24, 2020, 12:43 AM

Free ration distribution starts in Ganderbal

Irfan Raina
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: April 24, 2020, 12:43 AM
Representational Pic

The administration here said on Thursday said they have started distribution of free ration under Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalayan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal said as per the scheme, five kg food grains would be given to every ration card holder who falls under PHH and AAY categories for next three months.

Trending News
File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Covid-19: 40 fresh positive cases reported in J&K, total now 494

File Pic

J&K registers sixth COVID-19 death as elderly Tangmarg man passes away at SKIMS Bemina

File Pic

140 stranded Kashmiri labourers leave HP for J&K in six buses

Two militants, an 'associate' killed in Awantipora gunfight

The distribution is over and above the monthly quota of subsidized food grains of five kg per person under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), he said.

The DC said the administration was working tirelessly to ensure the food grains reache to each beneficiary during the lockdown.

He said there was no shortage of essentials including rice, atta, kerosene or LPG, adding two months of ration has also been distributed among the beneficiaries.

Latest News
GK Pic

Search operation launched after suspicious movement in J&K's Udhampur

File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Covid-19: 40 fresh positive cases reported in J&K, total now 494

File Photo

Don't think halting DA at this stage necessary: Manmohan Singh

GK Pic

Lt Guv greets people on Ramadhan, underscores need for social distancing to fight COVID-19

Later, the DC visited various ration stores to take review of free ration distribution for April under the PMGKAY.

Related News