Free rice for poor sold at exorbitant price in Budgam

The Budgam Court Friday directed Police Station Chadoora to initiate action under law against an employee of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) accused of selling rice at exorbitant rates.

The Court of Sub-Judge Chadoora, presided over by Tabassum Qadir Parray, issued directions after hearing complainant Mushtaq Ahmad through his counsel advocate Nazir Ahmad Lone via virtual mode.

The court said that contents of application disclose the cognizable offence.

“The material on record, I deem it fit and proper to direct SHO Police Station Chadoora to take action in accordance of law and file compliance report by or before 9 June 2021,” court said.

As per the complaint, an employee of FCS&CA, the storekeeper Gogjee Pathri, was selling rice meant for poor consumers at exorbitant rates.

The complaint further said official has also attacking the complainant who acted as a whistleblower in the case by exposing the scam on social media.

“The official who is under suspension now had allegedly told several poor consumers that their name was not adhaar linked on the e-portal of the department and thus they were not entitled for free or subsidized ration (rice),” the counsel for complainant submitted before court.

He further submitted that a social activist Mushtaq Ahmad Lone cross checked the details on the e-portal and found that most of the consumers who were denied free or subsidized ration were listed as AAY or BPL or PHH consumers.

“The matter was brought into notice of Commissioner Secretary FCS&CA who constituted a team of inquiry. When the team visited Gogjee Pathri to interact with villagers, the storekeeper instead of being ashamed attacked my client and manhandled him,” he submitted.