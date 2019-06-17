French envoys call on Tanvir Sadiq

Political Counsellor at the French embassy RomainOtal along with Sophie Gauthier Counsellor for Strategic affair on Monday called on National Conference leader and Political Advisor TanvirSadiq this afternoon at Srinagar and discussed interests of mutual interest with him.

In an hour long meeting, Tanvir while advocating for peace between India and Pakistan said, “NC has all along been a votary of a peaceful relationship between India and Pakistan” adding as the new government has taken over in Delhi, both India and Pakistan should initiate CBMs, initiate a dialogue process and talk with each other instead of talking against each other.”

Tanvir said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have seen enough of bloodshed and violence and they also deserve a chance to live in peace adding, that it can only happen when India and Pakistan initiate a comprehensive dialogue process.

Talking about the loss the tourism sector has incurred Tanvir said that the tourism sector in Kashmir is going through its worst crisis, with many hotels closing down, majority of staff being laid off.

Tanvir said that Tourism, considered as the most visible asset of Jammu and Kashmir’s economy, has suffered a lot. “Even while hotels which offer heavy discounts the occupancy still remain as low. Even the houseboats on Dal Lake, Nigeen Lake and river Jehlum, the occupancy is very low” he, adding “this should be the priority of the central government to ensure revival of tourism and counter the negative campaign unleashed by some national media channels against Kashmir.”

Tanvir said France can play an important role by lowering the travel advisory for Kashmir and to start with lifting it for Srinagar- Pahalgam and Gulmarg. He asked the visiting diplomats to consider lifting of travel advisory for the three tourist destination which will send a very positive signal.

“I request you to lift the travel advisory as this will help our ailing tourism sector and create a very positive perception across the globe” said Tanvir adding “all the stakeholders of tourist sectors are in deep loss and we all collectively have to ensure that this sector is revived.”