Frequent power cuts irks Sopore residents

Unscheduled power cuts in Sopore and its adjacent areas is giving a tough time to the residents by affecting their life and business.

Locals expressed strong resentment against PDD for failing to provide scheduled power supply to their localities in this bone chilling cold winter.

The residents of various localities of town including Noor bagh, Badambagh, Aarampora, JamiaQadeemMahrajpora, Saidpora, Brathkalan, and other areas of this north Kashmir town alleged that they are reeling under 15- hour power cuts daily and despite repeated requests to the PDD department Sopore, no attention is being provided towards their plight.

They said that they have appealed authorities in this regard so many times but to no avail.

“We have never witnessed such power cuts throughout our life. If PDD is unable to provide uninterrupted scheduled power supply then they don’t have the right to charge us for electricity,” said Mohamad Abdulla Bacha, a local resident of BadambaghSopore.

The worst unscheduled power cuts according to the residents are observed especially from the last two months. They say that the power supply to Sopore and its adjacent areas is worsening with every passing day.

The frequent power cuts has also badly affected the business fraternity and students community, said chairman economic alliance Sopore Haji Muhammad Ashraf Ganaie. He said that frequent power cuts making life more difficult during the freezing cold.

When contacted executive engineer PDD Sopore said that overloading is the main cause of frequent power cuts within the town. Added that people use extra heaters, boilers, geysers and other heavy power consumption equipments mostly during winter season resulting in snapping of power supply due to overload.