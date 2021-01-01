Fresh inquiry rules out 'negligence' caused Muddasir Ali's death

The probe into the allegations of negligence at SDH Charar-e-Sharif, where Muddasir Ali was taken for emergency treatment, has exonerated the administration and the doctor on duty, and “blamed” the family for causing “delay in seeking treatment”.

Directorate of Health Service Kashmir Friday allowed Greater Kashmir access to the inquiry report into the allegations of negligence and delay by the staff at Sub-district Hospital Charar-e-Sharief that resulted in the demise of Greater Kashmir senior editor Muddasir Ali on November 20.

The inquiry started on November 28, after a preliminary probe on November 22 pointed out ‘lapses’ in the treatment and handling of Muddasir.

The family of Muddasir said they were yet to receive any response from the directorate over their complaint regarding the negligence and had not been able to get the report despite multiple pleas.

The fresh report, in a shocking U-turn, despite hinting at the possible lacunae in the emergency response, has fallen short of holding any of the hospital staff responsible.

Brother of Muddasir Ali, Jehangir Ali, who had taken him to the hospital along with two more attendants alleged that the doctor on duty delayed the treatment by “at least 20 minutes”; did not start oxygen immediately when the patient was desperately asking for it; made the patient climb stairs instead of a stretcher when the doctor declared it as a case of heart attack and failed to give cardiopulmonary resuscitation and DC shock as per the protocol.

The doctor has told the probe committee that he along with the attendants lifted Muddasir in their arms. The committee has said that wheelchairs and stretchers were present at the hospital in working condition and adequate quantity.

However, it has noted, the inaccessibility of these basic facilities for emergency care ‘despite being made available by the DHSK’ shows lack of coordination on the ground for which ‘the concerned administrator should be held accountable’.

It has vouched for the competence of the doctor on duty for providing basic and advanced life-support but has “opined” that “the panic situation and the crowd must have triggered certain rapid measures on his behalf” while wishing that there was an audio-visual recording of the events to “negate and prove allegations without doubt”. However, the claim has been rejected by the family.

The committee has included the statement of the doctor regarding the decision to refer the patient. The doctor advised the referral when the patient deteriorated “under the impression that the paramedics in the critical care ambulance were fully trained to manage the patient on the way”. It notes that the patient was put on “finger oxymeter alone” in the 108-ambulance which is fitted with advanced equipment for life support. The report has said that Muddasir was received in a “deteriorated condition” at the hospital and the doctor on duty decided to shift him to the ward instead of the emergency room.

“The doctor decided that Muddasir could be better managed in the ward where oxygen supply was certain and all the paraphernalia of emergency management was available at hand,” the committee has recorded as the doctor’s statement. The emergency room at SDH Charar-e-Sharif, which was expected to have all that is required for emergency management, is just adjacent to the OPD on the ground floor where Muddasir Ali reported.

Despite these remarks, the committee has not fixed responsibility for these “goof-ups” that, as per the family, caused demise of Muddasir, since he did not get proper treatment.

Instead, the fresh report has “twisted the accusations” and attempted to put the family in the dock for “negligence”. “As per the attendant’s statements, Muddasir started symptoms at 11:30 pm approximately shortly after he had removed the slab by himself at home. The patient was taken to the hospital at around 3 am – more than three hours after the onset of symptoms,” the report states.

However, the family of the deceased has said right from the beginning that Muddasir reported symptoms at 2:50 am and was in hospital within five minutes as his residence is adjacent to SDH Charar-e-Sharif.

Jehangir Ali said the committee had concocted details to “save the department”.

“Who told them he reported symptoms at 11:30 pm? I had given a written statement to the committee. Does it mention that or that my brother was moving around with a plaster on his leg?” he asked.

He termed the report “customary eyewash”. He said the purpose of seeking answers for Muddasir’s poor management at the hospital was to attempt bringing accountability in the system so that “no more Muddasirs die waiting for the doctor to act and act diligently”.

He said he regretted speaking with the committee members about the circumstances under which Muddasir passed away at SDH Charar-e-Sharief.

“By incorporating blatant lies in their report, they have violated my trust and the trust of my family. This report is nothing more than a brazen attempt to cover up the negligence by the staff, the doctor and the administrator of the SDH Chrar-e-Sharief,” he said.