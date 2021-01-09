Fresh snow again blocks Pulwama roads

The south Kashmir’s Pulwama district received around 3 inches to 6 inches fresh snowfall Saturday morning, once again blocking the roads cleared on Friday.

About 6 inch snow accumulated in areas including Tahab, Dhahoota, Litter, Achan, Lassipora, Arihal, Haal, Chakoora while areas including Ichgoze, Rajpora, Sangerwani, Drabgam, Muran and Kakapora received 3 inches fresh snowfall. Pampore, Khrew and Tral areas received very light snowfall.

The traffic again started to ply on these roads by afternoon.

According to an official, many interior roads including Gandthal-Doodmarg road and Zajikhiwd road are yet to be cleared. However, he said that all the roads would be cleared in a day or two.