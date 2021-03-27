Fresher's Day observed at FOA, SKUAST-K

A day long orientation programme for freshly admitted students of Faculty of Agriculture (FOA), SKUAST-K was organized by Students Welfare wing of the varsity here at Wadura campus on Saturday.

The programme was attended by Dean Faculty of Agriculture, Prof. A.H. Hakeem, Dean Students Welfare, Prof M.A.A Sidiqui, Heads of various divisions, Media Advisor, Dr P.A. Reshi, Student welfare officers of various faculties, scientists and the students of the faculty the varsity said in a statement.

In his address, Dean Students Welfare, Prof M.A.A Sidiqui outlined the importance of the Dean Students Welfare wing of the varsity for the welfare of the students and student oriented activities in the University

“You are admitted to a university that is ranked 9th across the country among all the Agricultural Universities within the country and soon we will be within the first five” Prof. Sidiqui said while addressing the jam packed conference hall of the faculty by the participants notably the freshly admitted students

Dean Faculty, Prof. A.H. Hakeem in his address talked about the achievements of the FOA, Wadura. He advised the students to disciplined, focused and targeted in their five year stay at the faculty having a galaxy of scientists and leave to serve the farming community better.

Later a thrilling session of competitive cultural and entertainment programme was held in which besides local, students from across the globe participated.

Earlier organizing secretary of the programme, DrAijazQureshi spoke on the importance of the programme and introduced the programme outline to the participants.

A formal welcome address was delivered by Prof. R.H. Kanth.