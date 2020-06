Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers and Dealers Union has appreciated the role of Horticulture department for allowing transportation of fresh fruit via Mughal road.

In a statement issued by KVFGD, the members of the union has expressed gratitude towards Director Horticulture Kashmir, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat for playing a pivotal role in getting the long pending demand of fruit growers fulfilled.

“Allowing fresh fruit trucks on Mughal road to ply has provided much needed respite, “the statement reads.