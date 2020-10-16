Fruits are vital immunity boosters: Director Horticulture

Director, Horticulture, Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat Friday said that amid pandemic, the boosting of immunity by way of consuming fruits should be first priority so as to save the families from onslaught of the deadly virus.

According to a s statement issue here, on the occasion of completion of 75th year of Food and Agriculture Organization (F&AO), Director, Horticulture, Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat as per programme of Ministry of Women and Child Development (MoWCD) for creating “PoshanVatika” in the Anganwadis planted fruit plants in Anganwadi Centre Krimshore in district Budgam.

F&AO is a specialized agency of the United Nations that leads the international efforts to defeat hunger and improve Nutrition and Food Security and was formed on 16th Oct 1945 with the motto “Let there be bread”.

The Director while addressing the gathering exhorted the public to consume fruits in sufficient quantities as these are rich in vitamins, minerals and fibre.

“General public must avail the benefits of departmental schemes in plantation, mechanization, creation of water sources, High Density Plantation and many other components being implemented under various schemes,” he said.