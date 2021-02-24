Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 25, 2021, 1:41 AM

Fugitive on run for 31 years arrested

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 25, 2021, 1:41 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

A fugitive on run for 31 years was arrested from Shimla while another absconder missing since July 2019 was also arrested, Police said Wednesday.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that acting on reliable information regarding a fugitive Bashir Ahmad Zagoo of SagamKokernag, Anantnag who was evading arrest from the last 31 years had been arrested from Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

Trending News

Class 10th results: DPS Srinagar offers reward, scholarship to meritorious Ganderbal girl

Fresh snowfall has occurred in the hill stations of Gulmarg, Sonamarg and Pahalgam. Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK

Fresh snowfall on J&K mountains

HC quashes PSA detention of 7

Specially-abled Tabia secures 90% marks

He was wanted for his involvement in a case under FIR No 35/1990 under section 379 of the Ranbir Penal Code.

The accused had been presented before the court at Srinagar by Police Station Nishat.

Police also arrested another absconder Farooq Ahmad Rajput of ChountWaliwar, who was evading arrest since July 2019.

Latest News

Class 10th results: DPS Srinagar offers reward, scholarship to meritorious Ganderbal girl

Representational Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

Kashmir doctors' body seeks in-home Covid-19 vaccination for housebound seniors

GK Photo

Five shops gutted in massive blaze in J&K's Ramban

Image for representational purpose only [File]

Global Covid cases top 113 mn: Johns Hopkins

On a tip-off about the presence of the absconder at a specified location, Police raided the place and arrested him.

He was wanted for involvement in a case under FIR No 40/2019 under sections 420, 392, 506, 120B of the Ranbir Penal Code.

Related News