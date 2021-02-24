Fugitive on run for 31 years arrested

A fugitive on run for 31 years was arrested from Shimla while another absconder missing since July 2019 was also arrested, Police said Wednesday.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that acting on reliable information regarding a fugitive Bashir Ahmad Zagoo of SagamKokernag, Anantnag who was evading arrest from the last 31 years had been arrested from Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

He was wanted for his involvement in a case under FIR No 35/1990 under section 379 of the Ranbir Penal Code.

The accused had been presented before the court at Srinagar by Police Station Nishat.

Police also arrested another absconder Farooq Ahmad Rajput of ChountWaliwar, who was evading arrest since July 2019.

On a tip-off about the presence of the absconder at a specified location, Police raided the place and arrested him.

He was wanted for involvement in a case under FIR No 40/2019 under sections 420, 392, 506, 120B of the Ranbir Penal Code.