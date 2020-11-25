Fulfill our demands or face protests: Patwari Association

All J&K Patwari Association Wednesday urged the government to fulfill their long-pending demands forthwith failing which they would be forced to hit the streets.

Addressing media persons at Kashmir Press Club here, president of the association Abdul MajeedMalla said their demands included grade pay of graduate patwaris, placement of GirdawarQanoongos (GQs) to the post of NaibTehsildars (NTs) and timely holding of Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) meetings for Patwaris and GQs.

“A teacher in the Education department and an accounts assistant in the Finance department having graduation as basic qualification at the time of appointment is placed in pay band of 5200-20200 + GP 2800 while as a Patwari having graduation as basic qualification at the time of appointment is placed in the pay band of 5200-20200 + GP 2400,” Malla said. “This is sheer injustice.”

He said the association also demands abolition of direct recruitment of NTs.

“The department has hundreds of experienced PSC-qualified Girdawars who can take up the job effectively and with almost no burden on the State exchequer,” Malla said. “Not conducting timely DPCs results in stagnation and violation of rights of our community. We demand that DPCs be convened at the earliest to provide justice to the aggrieved,” he said.