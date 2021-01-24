Full dress rehearsal for R-Day held across Kashmir

The full dress rehearsal for the 72nd Republic Day parade, on Sunday, concluded successfully across all the districts of Kashmir, giving a glimpse of the grand spectacle to unfold on Tuesday.

The rehearsal is a precursor to the actual Republic Day parade scheduled to be held on January 26.

In Srinagar, the full dress rehearsal was held at S.K Stadium where Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole hoisted the tricolour and took salute at the March–past.

The Div Com later in an open jeep also inspected the parade led by Parade Commander, Benam Tosh (SSP IRP 17 BN) and SP Surinder Kumar as Assistant parade commander.

On the occasion, various contingents including BSF, CRPF, SSB, JKAP, IRP, lady contingent, SDRF, F&ES and FPF participated in the March- past parade, besides band contingents of BSF and JKP also participated in the March- past.

A variety of cultural programmesorganised by Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, (JKAACL), were presented by both male and female artists during the rehearsals. Artists enthralled guests and audience with their colourful performances in different languages.

Various senior civil administration and police officers were present on the occasion.

At Budgam: The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Budgam, Dr. Nasir Ahmad presided over the full dress rehearsal at Sports Stadium Budgam.

In his address, ADC highlighted the importance of the Constitution adding that it enables us to live with dignity, provides fundamental rights for each section of the society, eradicates social discrimination, and also give us right to self-governance.

At Ganderbal: The full dress rehearsal was presided over by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ganderbal, Farooq Ahmad Baba at Qamaria Ground, here.

On the occasion, colourful cultural items and theme based skits as part of the full-dress rehearsal were presented by well-known local artists and school children.

At Pulwama: The full dress rehearsal was held at District Police Line Pulwama, where Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Pulwama, Shabir Ahmad Raina hoisted tricolour and took salute at the march past comprising of the contingents from CRPF, District Police, JKAP, Home guard and Rehbar e Khel .

Similar function was held at DPL Awantipora where TehsildarAwantiopra hoisted the tricolour and took salute at the march past presented by the contingents of JKAP, JKP, CRPF and NCC cadets.

At Baramulla: The Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Baramulla, Aijaz Abdullah Saraf presided over the full dress rehearsal held at District Police Lines Baramulla.

Various colourfulprogrammes were also presented on the occasion.

At Anantnag: The full dress rehearsal was presided over by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Anantnag, Ghulam Hassan Sheikh at District Police Lines (DPL), here.

On the occasion, cultural programmes with songs on patriotism, folk etc were also presented.

At Shopian: The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Shopian, DrAb Aziz Sheikh inspected the full dress rehearsal held at District Police Lines, Shopian.

On the occasion, the ADC unfurled the tricolour, inspected the parade and took salute at the March Past presented by the contingents of CRPF, JK Police, Home guards and school children of various educational institutions besides contingents of Youth Services & Sports Office, Fire & Emergency Service and Forest Protection Force.

At Kulgam: The full dress rehearsal was held at District Police Lines, Kulgam where Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Kulgam, Riyaz Ahmad Sofi unfurled the tricolour, inspected the parade and took salute at the march past.

The march past was presented by contingents of J&K Police, CRPF, Women Police, IRPF, Home Guard, Police band, new police recruits, school children and other contingents.

At Bandipora: The full dress rehearsal was held at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium Bandipora where Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Bandipora, Zahoor Ahmad Mir inspected the parade and took salute on the March past.

The March-past was presented by the contingents of CRPF, JK Executive Police, JKP womens wing, SPOs, , NCC cadets, Home Guards and students from different schools also took part in the event

At Kupwara: The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Nazir Ahmad Lone presided over the full dress rehearsal held at District Police Lines Kupwara.

The full dress rehearsal was also held at District Police Lines Handwaraand Karnah Sub-Division where respective Tehsildars unfurled the tricolour, inspected the parade & took salute at March past.