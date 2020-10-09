Future recruitment of Ladakh teachers to be done as per NCTE regulations

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has asked the Ladakh UT to make future recruitment of teachers as per NCTE regulations.

The directions to this extent were issued by secretary education and literacy MHRD at Project Approval Board (PAB) meeting of Ladakh UT in June. The PAB was convened to consider the Annual Work Plan and Budget (AWP&B), 2020-21 for the UT.

“Recruitment rules will have to be amended by UT accordingly to be in consonance with NCTE regulations,” read the minutes of the meeting.

The meeting also observed that the teachers education institutions in J&K will need to be granted recognition by NCTE after due verification through an online system.

The MHRD has also directed that Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) or Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will have to be conducted for future recruitment of teachers as well.

The directions to change the mode and criteria for future recruitment of teachers in J&K and Ladakh UT were implemented after the abrogation of Article 370 from the constitution of India on August 4 in 2019.

Meanwhile, the MHRD secretary while chairing the PAB meeting has expressed concern while taking review of the learning outcomes of the students in Ladakh UT.

The administration in Ladakh UT has been directed to improve the learning outcomes of students particularly of class 3rd primary.

MHRD secretary has stated that the learning outcomes of the students, especially those in classes 5th to 8th need to be improved by conducting remedial classes after school hours. The MHRD has also advised to improve the teaching skills of the teachers on basis of the assessment of the students in schools.

The MHRD has instructed the education department of Ladkah UT to ensure regular visit of Cluster Resource Centres (CRPS), Block Resource Centres (BRCs), education inspectors and Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) to schools.

“Reports of the visit to the schools should be compiled for submission,” read the minutes of the meeting.