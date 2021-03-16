'Futuristic Vision for the Discipline of Islamic Studies' | Prof Osman Bakar delivers online extension lecture in CUK

The Department of Religious Studies, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Tuesday organized an online extension lecture by internationally reputed scholar Prof. Osman Bakar on “Futuristic Vision for the Discipline of Islamic Studies” at the varsity’s Green Campus here.

According to a statement issued here, the programme started with the recitation of Holy Qur’an by Ishtiyaq Ahmad Wagay followed by the English translation by Iymen Nazir, Research Scholars of the department.

The programme was presided over by Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir, and was also attended by Head Department of Religious Studies, Prof. Hamidullah Marazi, Registrar Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Director MPRC, Prof. (Dr) Shahid Rasool, faculty members, scholars and students.

Prof. Hamidullah Marazi introduced the learned guest speaker and said that Professor Bakr is heading the International Institute of Islamic Thought and Civilization (ISTAC), Malaysia. He said that Islamic Studies has to come out of Western paradigm and hoped that this lecture will prove as a blueprint for the future course of Islamic Studies and Comparative Religion.”

Addressing the participants, Professor Emeritus Datuk Osman Bakar stressed the need to distinguish between the “discipline of Islamic Studies” and the “Studies of Islam.” He further said that the departments of Islamic Studies should offer spiritual anthropology and Ummatic Studies instead of an ethnic study of Islamic societies. He also discussed the importance of Comparative Studies of different fields of knowledge, and the need of integration of natural sciences with Islamic Studies.

After the lecture, scholars and students asked questions to the learned guest.

In his presidential remarks, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir stressed the importance of addressing the misconceptions of masses regarding the subject of Islamic Studies. He asked the religious scholars to reach out to the other communities in order to dispel the misgivings about Islam.

Registrar, Prof. Muhammad Afzal Zargar, focussed on the importance of integrating technology with Islamic Studies. He said the department should organise more lectures by internationally acclaimed scholars so that the students of the varsity would get benefited from their knowledge and experience.

Dean School of Social Sciences, Prof. G.M. Bhat in his address complimented the department of Religious Studies for holding the lecture.

The event was conducted by Assistant Professor Dr Showkat Ahmad Shah, while Prof. Abdul Rashid Bhat proposed the vote of thanks.