FWS conducts scholarship exam

Foundation World School (FWS) conducted the scholarship exam in their Mamath campus of Budgam district on Saturday.

A statement of FWS issued here said the main idea behind the examination was to grant 100 percent scholarships to four meritorious students including two boys and two girls for class 7th and 8th.

In total 32 students of various schools of the Valley took part in the exam, the statement said.

It said that the duration of the exam was 2 hours with a 15-minute break between the two papers of Mathematics and English.

The students were satisfied after they came out from the examination hall, with everyone having high hopes of getting into top four, the statement said.

It said once qualified, this scholarship would cover the full tuition fee up-to 10th class for the selected students.

The minimum required percentage to get into the merit is 75 percent, the statement said.

It said the initiative was meant for the talented students, who have a desire to drive themselves to excel while being a part of the international schooling.

The statement said that the FWS management ensures that children are given best possible international standard of education which would give them variety of skills that would make them learners for life.

It said the Cambridge curriculum would give the students a global platform, making them eligible for prestigious colleges and universities worldwide.