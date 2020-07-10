FWS organizes seminar on CCTTP in Humhama campus

Foundation World School (FWS) on Friday organized a seminar on Cambridge Certified Teacher Training program (CCTTP) in its Humahama campus.

In a statement issued the school said that it has recently become the only certified Cambridge teacher training centre with an aim to extend the benefit to a larger audience.

FWS aims to train 1000 teachers under Cambridge Certified Teaching Learning(CCTL) course over a period of three years.

“The school heads of various leading private schools also took part in the seminar. President PSAJK also attended the seminar.

Director Academics Dr Mohammad Mukadam, Director Academics Foundation World School and also an approved Cambridge Programme Leader presented the benefits of CCTL”, statement said.

The agenda of the seminar was to bring out some perspectives how to transform the way of teaching from traditional teacher-centric to research based student-centric teaching. Speaking on the occasion, Director Academics Dr Mohammad Mukadam said,” We need to be more student-centric, to make them empowered in education and make their minds globally ready.”