G A Mir, Hakeem Yaseen felicitate people on Nauroz

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir and Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Chairman Hakeem Yaseen Sunday greeted people on the occasion of Nauroz.

A statement of Congress issued here quoted Mir while felicitating people on the occasion of Nauroz extended hearty felicitations to them and prayed for their wellbeing.

Mir described Nauroz as a unique and pious occasion and hoped that this Nauroz would be the harbinger of complete peace, stability and prosperity for the people of J&K

In a separate statement, PDF Chairman Hakeem Yaseen felicitated the people on the occasion of Nauroz and expressed hope that the festival would prove a harbinger of peace, prosperity and development in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the festival of Nauroz had religious and cultural significance.