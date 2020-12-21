G A Qureshi delivers lecture at CUK

G A Qureshi, former Director General, Directorate of Economics and Statistics, Government of Jammu and Kashmir, delivered a special lecture on “Panchayati Raj and Local Area Development in J&K” in the Department of Economics, here on Monday.

In a statement, the varsity said that Qureshi deliberated on the historical background of Panchayati Raj System in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. He said the Panchayati Raj System in J&K was introduced by the then Maharaja in 1935 and the government has taken many steps to strengthen it.

He further explained the composition, powers and functions of various levels of Panchayati Raj institutions in J&K. He also stressed upon strengthening the Panchayati Raj Institutions for a holistic development of the UT of J&K. The speaker also explained the structure, composition, and importance of the newly introduced District Development Councils in the UT.

Meanwhile School of Education (SoE), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Monday organised an orientation programme for newly admitted students to the integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed, M.PEd, M.A Education and PGDGC Programmes through both offline and virtual mode.

Addressing the students, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mehrajud Din Mir, highlighted the achievements of the university especially during the Covid-19 lockdown and wished good luck for the growth and progress of the entire family of SoE.

Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, in his address discussed the potential impact of New National Education Policy-2020 on the overall scenario of education in general and teacher education in particular.

In her address, Controller of Examination Prof. Parveen Pandit, enlightened the students about the importance of student induction programme for students’ campus adjustment.

Dean SoE, Dr. Syed Zahoor Ahmad Geelani, Dean, SoE, spoke at length about the structure of various programmes offered by SoE and apprised the audience about various steps and initiatives taken by various departments of SoE.