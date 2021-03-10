G H Mir seeks women reservation in Assembly, Parliament

Apni Party Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir today demanded reservation for women in the Assembly and Parliament of India.

According to a statement, a function was organized at the Party Office in Gandhi Nagar in which over 30 women from Diagana and Gandhi Nagar joined the Apni Party in presence of senior leaders.

“In our society, men and women have equal status. A society cannot progress until men and women work shoulder to shoulder. Women have remained successful in all the fields and never remained behind in any of the fields from men,” said Ghulam Hassan Mir while welcoming the newcomers into the Party.

Mir said that the Apni Party believes that a country and Union Territory cannot progress until women also progress equally with men. “We want economic, social and political empowerment of women. Even as the women have been empowered in Panchayat, Municipal and District Development Council (DDC), but they should be given reservation in Assembly and Parliaments,” added Mir.