G H Mir visits fire victims in Tangmarg, demands reconstruction of damaged shops

Apni Party Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir on Saturday visited the Tangmarg fire victims whose shops were devastated in a fire incident on Friday.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that interacting with the fire victims, Mir expressed profound solidarity with them and assured that their genuine grievances would be raised with the competent authorities for a prompt redressal.

“My heart aches to see the huge losses incurred by these humble shop owners, who have no other source of income except these charred shops. This unfortunate incident has broken the hopes of their families that needs to be mended,” he said.

Mir urged the administration and the Municipal Committee Tangmarg in particular to initiate immediate reconstruction of these shops, so that the livelihood of these fire victims is secured and their families are not allowed to suffer anymore.

He also demanded ex-gratia relief for the affected fruit growers and farmers in north Kashmir whose produce got utterly devastated due to a tumultuous hailstorm on Friday afternoon.

“The fruit growers and farmers are already in despair and such an unfortunate incident has only added to their woes. I urge the administration and specifically the Director, Department of Horticulture to dispatch assessment teams on ground zero to make estimates of the losses borne by these famers and deliver compensations in their favour so that their sufferings are mitigated at an earliest,” Mir said.