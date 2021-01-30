G M Wangnoo's demise condoled

Various political parties, religious leaders and civil society Saturday expressed grief over the demise of noted businessman Ghulam Muhammad Wagnoo.

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah, Awami Action Committee chief Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Maulana Rahmatullah of Darul Uloom Raheemiyyah, Mufti Nazeer Ahmad Qasmi of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Mufti Abdul Rashid of Dar ul Aloom Bilalaya, Mufti Muzaffar Hussain Qasmi of Sopore, Mufti Abdul Raheem of Baramulla, Molana Abdul Qayoom Qasmi of Sheeri, Molana Abdul Rashid of Shitlu Handwara, Hotelier Club Chairman Mushtaq Chaya, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Private Schools’ Association of J&K (PSAJK), doctors, bureaucrats, Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Kashmir Women’s Collective, Karvan Group, Infaq Foundation, Akar Bakar Trust, Athwas Group of Humanity and various other NGOs expressed grief over Wangnoo’s demise and sympathies with the bereaved family.