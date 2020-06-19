Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Chrar-i-Sharief,
UPDATED: June 19, 2020, 11:18 PM

G N Gowhar remembered on 2nd death anniversary

Markazi Adab Chrar-i-Sharief pays tributes to noted writer
Kashmir Markazi Adab-w-Saqafat, Chrar-i-Sharief on Friday held online programme to pay tribute to poet and writer, Ghulam Nahi Gowhar on his 2nd death anniversary.

A statement said former Secretary, J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, Aziz Hajni presided over the function wheras Prof Muhammad Zaman Azurda was the chief guest on the occasion.

The statement said Prof Bashar Bashir, Prof Shaad Ramzan, Prof Farooq Fayaz , Ghulam Nabi Atish and Dr Sohan Lal Koul participated in the event as guests of honour.

President of Markazi, Dr Gazanfar Ali delivered the presidential address whereas, General Secretary, Inayat Gul presented vote of thanks.  Ibni Shahbaaz and Inayat Gul conducted proceedings of the programme.

The statement said a large number of poets, writers and literary personalities from across the country participated in the programme and paid tribute to Gowhar.

The speakers highlighted his research oriented work done by the late poet on Rishi philosophy as preached by Hazrat Shiekh Noor-ud-Din Wali (RA) in his verses commonly known as “Shiekh Shruks.”

