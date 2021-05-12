GAD deploys 2 officers in Kashmir to assist COVID control measures

The General Administration Department (GAD) Wednesday deployed two officers with Commissioner Secretary, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (CAPD) for assisting in COVID-19 containment related work in Kashmir.

As per the order, Director, Handloom and Handicrafts, Kashmir, Mehmood Ahmad Shah and Tufail Mattoo, awaiting orders of adjustment in the GAD, have been deployed with Commissioner Secretary CAPD Zubair Ahmad.

These officers would assist in COVID containment related work in Kashmir in addition to their own duties.