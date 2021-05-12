Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 13, 2021, 2:49 AM

GAD deploys 2 officers in Kashmir to assist COVID control measures

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 13, 2021, 2:49 AM
GAD Order no 432
GAD Order no 432

The General Administration Department (GAD) Wednesday deployed two officers with Commissioner Secretary, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (CAPD) for assisting in COVID-19 containment related work in Kashmir.

As per the order, Director, Handloom and Handicrafts, Kashmir, Mehmood Ahmad Shah and Tufail Mattoo, awaiting orders of adjustment in the GAD, have been deployed with Commissioner Secretary CAPD Zubair Ahmad.

Trending News

Medical Officer manhandled, detained in Shopian

File Photo

Prof Beauty Banday takes over as HoD, Prof Ayub to continue as Dean School of Law, KU

Representational Photo

145 arrested, 678 fined for lockdown violations: Police

These officers would assist in COVID containment related work in Kashmir in addition to their own duties.

Related News