GAD transfers services of Assistant Prof to Ladakh

General Administration Department (GAD) today transferred the services of an Assistant Professor in English, University of Jammu to the UnionTerritory of Ladakh.

As per the order, the Assistant Professor in English,University of Jammu, StanzinShakya, has been transferred and his services placed at the disposal of administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh, with immediate effect, for a period of two years or till final allocation is made in terms of section 89 (2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Re-Organization Act, 2019, whichever is earlier.

