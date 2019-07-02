Ganai reviews operationalisation of 52 new degree colleges

Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai Tuesday in two separate high level meetings, took a detailed review for operationalisation of 52 newly sanctioned degree colleges and introduction of teaching‘ Artificial Intelligence’ in the educational institutions of the state.

According to an official spokesperson, the advisor asked all the stakeholders to ensure functioning of these colleges from the next academic session without any fail.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

The Secretary Higher Education briefed the meeting that temporary arrangements are in place to start class work in all of these colleges for upcoming academic session. He apprised that Rs 3 lakh were sanctioned to each of these colleges for making them functional within a short time.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir informed the meeting that out of 26 degree colleges sanctioned for erstwhile Kashmir division, land for 23 colleges has already been identified. He said that the process for identification of land for rest of the colleges is in process. He said that all the Deputy Commissioners would be instructed to extend every possible assistance in making these degree colleges operational without any delay.

Advisor Ganai directed the officers that appropriate arrangements should be made for each of the college till a permanent campus comes up for each of them. He enjoined upon them to provide teachers and other allied staff to all of these colleges so that students do not suffer for want of any faculty.

Ganai enquired from each of the Nodal Principals about the kind of arrangement they have made and their immediate requirements for running these colleges forthwith. He directed the divisional administrations of each division to help the college administration in resolution of all of the minor hiccups, they are facing, through the concerned district administrations.

The advisor further asked the concerned Directors of School Education to make alternate arrangement for students wherever school buildings would be used for the purpose. He directed the Public Works department to work on war footing basis for making the necessary refurbishing wherever required.

In another meeting Advisor took inputs from Vice-Chancellors of all the State varsities and Director colleges vis-a-vis introduction of ‘Artificial Intelligence’ in the education sector of the state. He was briefed that same forms part of curriculum in Engineering and Computer Science courses and could be introduced in Higher Secondary schools, colleges on the ‘conceptual level’.

Also Read | Srinagar Draft Master Plan to be finalised soon: SDA

On enquiring about the other possibilities of use of Artificial Intelligence in educational domain the Advisor was informed that it could be applied in evaluating learning outcomes of students besides helping in virtual teaching-learning process in far-flung areas.