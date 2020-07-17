Ganderbal: 5 officials suspended over illegal constructions

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal has ordered suspension of five officials here after complaints of illegal constructions along Sindh nallah here, in violation of the High Court orders.

“Consequent upon raising of illegal constructions on nallah Sindh in violation of the High Court order, pending enquiry into the matter the officers/officials are hereby placed under suspension with an immediate effect” reads an order issued by the DC.

The order reads that Assistant Commissioner Revenue, shall conduct an enquiry and submit his report within 15 days.

Those suspended include four officials of Jal Shakti department and one official of Revenue department.