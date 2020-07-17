Kashmir
Irfan Raina
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: July 18, 2020, 1:39 AM

Ganderbal: 5 officials suspended over illegal constructions

Irfan Raina
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: July 18, 2020, 1:39 AM
Representational Pic

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal has ordered suspension of five officials here after complaints of illegal constructions along Sindh nallah here, in violation of the High Court orders.

“Consequent upon raising of illegal constructions on nallah Sindh in violation of the High Court order, pending enquiry into the matter the officers/officials are hereby placed under suspension with an immediate effect” reads an order issued by the DC.

Trending News
GK Photo

Srinagar-Leh highway reopens partially for traffic

Representational Pic

Flu shot must to prevent people from falling sick, says Kashmir doctors' body

Representative Image

Youth killed, father injured after concrete slab collapses in Budgam

Image Source: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Twitter Handle

Rajnath visits key forward post along LoC in Kashmir

The order reads that Assistant Commissioner Revenue, shall conduct an enquiry and submit his report within 15 days.

Those suspended include four officials of Jal Shakti department and one official of Revenue department.

Related News