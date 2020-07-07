Ganderbal admin bans swimming, bathing in nallah Sindh

The district administration Ganderbal on Tuesday imposed ban on swimming and bathing in nallah Sindh in the district.

The decision was taken after 2 youth drowned in nallah Sindh recently.

“In view of frequent loss of precious lives due to drowning incidents while bathing/swimming in nallah Sindh and as a part of precautionary measure , a complete ban is hereby imposed on swimming/bathing in Nallah Sindh & its tributaries in Ganderbal forthwith. The Tehsildars( Executive Magistrates ), SHOs & Jalshakti shall keep strict vigil in their respective areas of jurisdictions for implementation of the order in letter & spirit,” the order issued by Chairman DDMA Ganderbal reads. Two teenagers from Palpora Noorbagh drowned in nallah Singh on Sunday afternoon.