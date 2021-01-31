Ganderbal admin gears up to tackle bird flu threat

Amid the alarming threat of Avian Influenza, the district administration Ganderbal has geared up to meet the challenge.

Officials told Greater Kashmir that though no such case had been reported in Ganderbal district so far, the administration was not showing any complacency.

An official said that the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal on Sunday chaired a meeting of the officers to discuss the containment measures and arrangements to tackle the threat of bird flu.

The meeting threadbare discussed to check and control the possible spread of the Avian Influenza.

On the occasion, the Chief Animal Husbandry Officer Dr Shabir Ahmad informed that no case of bird flu had been reported in Ganderbal district so far and people needed not to panic.

He apprised the meeting about the district action plan and the role of each concerned department in case of outbreak of bird flu.

He also informed the meeting that all possible measures had been adopted by the Animal Husbandry department to keep the flu at bay.

Ahmad said that the district and block level monitoring and surveillance teams had been already constituted to carry intensive surveillance in their respective areas.

Besides, the district control room had been established for the people to obtain any information regarding flu on phone number 7006915273.

Meanwhile, DC Ganderbal instructed the concerned officers to further strengthen the existing surveillance and RRTs by including officials from other departments like revenue, rural department, forest, wildlife, sheep husbandry and fisheries.

Iqbal stressed upon the officials to establish a close connect with the farmers, especially livestock breeders to ensure proper surveillance in the local farm houses for reporting any unusual sickness and mortality.

He also stressed on increasing the surveillance in the field and exhorted upon the officials to visit the poultry farms and other susceptible pockets and generate awareness among all the stakeholders.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Farooq Ahmed Baba, Chief Animal Husbandry Officer, Sheep Husbandry Officer, Assistant Director Fisheries, all Tehsildar, BDOs and other concerned officers of the district attended the meeting.

There have been concerns about the spread of Avian Influenza since the crow samples sent for tests returned positive.