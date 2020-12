A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper injured in a grenade blast yesterday, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday at SK institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura.

Officials told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that a CRPF man identified as Ct Mritunjoy Chutia, 24, of 115 bn CRPF G Coy has succumbed to his injuries at SKIMS Soura.

Three CRPF troopers were injured in the grenade blast in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district yesterday.