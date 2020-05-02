Ganderbal man tests negative for COVID-19, buried as per protocol

An elderly man from Manigam area of Ganderbal district, who was brought home by his family for last rites after his death in Jammu few days ago, tested negative for COVID-19 and was been buried as per COVID-19 protocol, officials said.

Ghulam Ahmed Rather, resident of Manigam in Ganderbal died in Jammu on April 29. His family brought the body to Manigam where administration asked the family to first follow COVID testing protocol.

Officials said the sample of the deceased was sent for testing while body was kept in mortuary at Primary Health Centre Sonamarg for two days till the report was received.

The report of test was negative and the family was allowed to carry out the last rites on Friday evening.