Ganderbal New Colony residents stage protest

Residents of New Colony at Gund here Wednesday complained that the authorities barricaded a lane leading to some residential houses while leaving the declared COVID19 zone open.

The locals said District Magistrate Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal had on September 14 declared the New Colony(Raina Mohallah) as micro containment zone after some COVID19 cases were reported from there.

However, eight days after the order, a team of R&B department on Tuesday arrived at the New Colony and surprisingly barricaded a single lane leading towards a couple of residential houses and left the declared micro containment zone open. The locals said there was actually no Mohallah by the name of Raina Mohallah in the Halqa Gund B.

“However, the R&B team without verifying barricaded an area where apparently no active COVID19 case has been reported,” said a local.

Sarpanch Gund-B, Ghulam Nabi Kaloo said the R&B team without informing him or any official barricaded the area.

Administrator of the micro containment zone, New Colony, Zubair Ahmed said he had no information about the area being barricaded. Tehsildar Gund, Fareed ud din Khatana also expressed ignorance about the matter, saying he will look into it. An official of the R&B department said they will verify and remove the barricade.

Meanwhile, residents of the locality protested against the administration for subjecting them to “unnecessary trouble”. They urged Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal to take action against the erring officials.